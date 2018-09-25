A 3-year-old boy who darted into traffic and was fatally struck motorist last week in Minnetonka has been identified.

Haitham Yussuf of Minnetonka died of blunt force injuries, according a report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.

The boy was on the side of the road in the care of a family member when he ran into traffic at the intersection of Smetana Road and Feltl Road about 9:15 a.m., Minnetonka police said.

Yussuf died at the scene.

An 80-year-old motorist was heading east on Smetana Road when he struck Yussuf. The driver was cooperating with authorities and it is believed he was not impaired, police said last week.

Police continue to investigate.