A moment of silence was held Tuesday at a Twin Cities ski slope in the memory of a high school alpine skier who couldn’t be there to compete with his team.

Sam Foltz’s fellow skiers for Prior Lake pressed on at the regional meet at Buck Hill in Burnsville, two days after the ninth-grader was gravely injured in a Sunday morning crash as his father drove him to that very slope for a workout. He remains on life support while his organs are being prepared for donation.

“He would have placed well, especially among the Prior Lake skiers,” said regional director Bob Boldus, who was there for the moment of silence observed by 20 teams ahead of the national anthem. “We all have a heavy heart. It’s such a hard thing.”

Foltz, 14, has been at HCMC in Minneapolis since the crash and was being prepared for surgery Wednesday afternoon, a relative said.

“This provides us joy in a somber moment,” said Tim Urness, an uncle and Foltz’s godfather. “Sam can live on now.”

Tim Urness listed the destination of various organs from his nephew: a heart for a 7-year-old boy, a kidney for a 16-year-old boy, a kidney and pancreas for a 35-year-old woman and a liver for a 45-year-old man.

Sue Urness, Foltz’s grandmother, said that Sam and his dad “skied together every Sunday with a group of others.”

The three-vehicle collision occurred about 9:15 a.m. at 185th St. E. and Natchez Avenue in Credit River Township. Foltz and his father, 48-year-old Jason Foltz, were among four people injured. The others have survived.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Gail Schauer, 42, of Faribault, was heading north on Natchez, failed to obey a stop sign at 185th and hit the Foltzes’ eastbound car broadside, witnesses told authorities. Foltz was in the front passenger seat.

Another SUV, this one trailing the Foltzes’ car and being driven by Leisha Baruch, 46, of Lakeville, swerved to the right and struck Schauer’s SUV.

“Our lives have all been shattered in one instant,” Sue Urness said. “ Sam is the firstborn grandchild in our family. There is nothing in the world that can top that. He was a kind, kind soul.”

Services for Foltz will be Sunday at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Prior Lake. Further details are pending.