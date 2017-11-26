Two Minnesotans have stepped up after striking it rich on Powerball drawings, lottery officials announced.

First, Sobhi Elgharabawi, of Maplewood, won $1 million from the Powerball drawing on Nov. 18. He bought his winning ticket at the Robbinsdale Food Market at 4001 West Broadway in Robbinsdale. He had correct the numbers 17-28-31-32-39, but missed the Powerball number of 26, which would have meant hitting the jackpot of $119 million.

On Nov. 22, the day before Thanksgiving, Jean Davis, of Waverly, checked in with lottery headquarters and claimed her $1 million Powerball prize from a drawing on Aug. 23. That’s the same drawing in which a $758 million jackpot, Powerball’s second-largest prize ever, was won in Massachusetts.

Davis bought her winning ticket at Pit Stop, located at 620 Dutch Lake Drive in Howard Lake. The winning Powerball numbers for that drawing were 6-7-16-23-26 and the Powerball was 4. Davis had all but the Powerball number.

While $1 million sounds like a nice, round figure for pocketing, keep in mind that the winnings are taxed.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are sold in Minnesota, 43 other states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The jackpot grows with each drawing without a winner. Wednesday’s total stands at roughly $163 million.