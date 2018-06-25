The deaths of two men after nursing staff allegedly failed to respond when their ventilators stopped working have prompted investigators to search the care provider's Brooklyn Park offices.

Police on Friday entered the headquarters of Plateau Healthcare as part of their criminal investigation and seized various medical records, correspondence and other potential evidence in the deaths of Douglas E. Palm, 49, on Sept. 10, 2016, and Taurus L. Grantham, 41, on Oct. 18, 2017.

Both men were stricken with amyo­trophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a chronic neuromuscular disease popularly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, according to the search warrant affidavit.

Faisale Boukari, president of Plateau Healthcare, a home care agency with about 100 employees in the Twin Cities metro area, said Monday that his company is cooperating with police in their investigation.

The search also included the employment file and other evidence associated with the nurse police say was Grantham's sole care provider at the time he died. Police have not arrested the woman nor has she been charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Boukari told the Star Tribune that Palm's nurse was not the same as Grantham's, but police have yet to make that determination.

News coverage of Grantham's death prompted Palm's sister to contact police on June 14 with her suspicions of the two deaths under similar circumstances, the search warrant affidavit revealed. Police conducted their search eight days later.

Gloria Dahlke said her brother had been at Plateau's facility on June Avenue in Brooklyn Center for about three weeks, when he "had stopped breathing," the court filing read.

A woman from the facility called Dahlke and said "the alarm on some medical equipment had gone off, however, it went unnoticed," the filing continued. Palm, a father of two from Maplewood, died two days later at a hospital.

Dalke specified on Monday that the nurse "on the phone said that she had been out smoking and did not hear his alarm. He had been without oxygen for about 20 minutes."

The state's investigation into Grantham's death determined that the nurse tried to cover up her failure to detect that the St. Paul man's ventilator machine was not plugged in as required and had a critically low battery, triggering multiple alarms. He was found dead about 6:25 the next morning, more than seven hours after he was last checked.

The nurse associated with Grantham's death no longer works for Plateau but continues to hold a state nursing license as of Monday, according to the Minnesota Nursing Board. The boards lists no discipline taken against her.

"If this lady is negligent [in either or both deaths] and still working, we don't want that to happen," Douglas Palm's wife, Debbie, said.

Debbie Palm said she's unaware of any state review of her husband's death, and there is no public record showing that the agency has opened an investigation.