The following excerpts are from Star Tribune Opinion articles ranked by highest online readership this year. To read them in their entirety, use the embedded links.

1. “Ilhan Omar’s credibility takes another hit,” by the Star Tribune Editorial Board.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is back in the news again, and not in a good way. The former state representative who won a seat in Congress last fall continues to be dogged by past missteps, this time eight violations of Minnesota campaign-­finance law that will cost her nearly $3,500 in reimbursements and civil penalties.

2. “The risk-reversal diet,” by Paul John Scott, a writer in Rochester.

Unless we are willing to rethink our beliefs about food and sickness, Minnesota is headed for an accelerated worsening of health, with bills that will grow, grow and grow, crowding all other needs from our lives.

3. “Trump’s new rules for SNAP benefits are cruel,” by Rebecca de Souza, associate professor in the Department of Communication, and Adam Pine, an associate professor in the Department of Geography and Philosophy at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

President Donald Trump’s revised “Inadmissibility on Public Charge Grounds” policy is designed to increase food insecurity among the most vulnerable members of our society.

4. “We are asking the wrong questions about domestic violence,” by Pamela Hill Nettleton, Ph.D., who studies gender in media and teaches media studies and communication at the University of St. Thomas.

When it comes to domestic violence, we ask the wrong question: “Why does she stay?” We ought to ask: “Why does he hit?”

5. “Minnesota is poised to break toward Trump — and greatness,” by Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman of the Republican Party of Minnesota.



Lost in the media frenzy over the 2016 upsets in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania was just how close we came to pulling off an upset here in Minnesota.

6. “Pediatric gender care clinics: We may look back and ask ‘what were we thinking?’ ” by Katherine Kersten, a senior policy fellow at the Center of the American Experiment.



What’s happening in England — where, as here, the number of young people presenting with gender confusion is skyrocketing — suggests that current treatment of pediatric gender-identity problems ignores underlying causes and entails risks that are not being discussed.

7. “The Twin Cities don’t speak for the entire state of Minnesota,” by Ari Kaufman, who lives in St. Cloud.

“All are welcome here” is a fashionable cliché in the Twin Cities. But does that include tolerating diverse political views? It’s unclear whether everyone realizes “612 values” don’t often connect in other parts of the Gopher State.

8. “Trump supporters aren’t welcome in Minneapolis, but we’re coming anyway,” by Tommy Hicks, co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

Like their colleagues in Washington, D.C., and around the country, Minnesota Democrats are unable to cope with the 2016 election results.

9. “It’s the cars, not the cows,” by Paul John Scott, a writer in Rochester.

When it comes to health, the case against meat is almost exclusively derived from a scientific methodology known as nutritional epidemiology, a real weakling of the lab.

10. “Twin Metals proposal: Not this mine. Not this location,” by the Star Tribune Editorial Board.

The proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine near Ely unambiguously threatens the waters of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and beyond.

11. “The New York Times ‘1619 Project’ revisited,” by Katherine Kersten, a senior policy fellow at the Center of the American Experiment.

The Times’ project is the latest chapter in the American left’s ongoing campaign to rewrite history.

12. “Minneapolis leaders botched their response to upcoming Trump campaign visit,” by the Star Tribune Editorial Board.

President Donald Trump is coming to town next week for a campaign rally that is sure to draw thousands to downtown Minneapolis — a visit that prompted a disappointing response from the city’s top elected official.

13. “A serious, unforced social-media error by U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar,” by the Star Tribune Editorial Board.

An irresponsible tweet this week by newly elected U.S. House Rep. Ilhan Omar suggests she has work to do to achieve the gravitas that should be expected even from a first-term member of Congress.

14. “Minnesota’s urban-rural divide is no lie,” by Lawrence R. Jacobs, the Walter F. and Joan Mondale chair for political studies and director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance in the Hubert H. Humphrey School at the University of Minnesota.

Gov. Tim Walz ran on creating “One Minnesota” and won the 2018 election. But the challenge remains.

15. “Edina schools are under attack. As mayor, I’ve had enough,” by Edina Mayor James Hovland.

The attempt by some in our community to mislead voters with ill-founded fears and distorted facts should not be the new election standard.

16. “Rep. McCollum, et al.: Let us know when it’s safe to use LRT again,” by Michael D. Brennan, who lives in Minneapolis.

Sadly, we do not feel safe when we venture out to explore and enjoy what this great city has to offer.

17. “Trump’s going to get re-elected, isn’t he?” by Thomas L. Friedman, New York Times columnist.

That’s what people say to me, and I think it could be so, if Democrats insist on a revolution.

18. “Amy Klobuchar could be the Democrats’ best bet in 2020,” by George Will, Washington Post columnist.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is the person perhaps best equipped to send the current president packing.

19. “An unambiguous verdict in the Noor case,” by the Star Tribune Editorial Board.

What is clear is that the case was vigorously prosecuted by Hennepin County attorneys, and that jurors found their arguments most persuasive.