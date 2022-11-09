DULUTH — Minnesota House District 3B Rep. Mary Murphy, first elected in 1976, was poised to be unseated by Republican Natalie Zeleznikar of Fredenberg Township in a race that seemingly hinges on 35 votes — according to unofficial results.

As of 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, the race was too close to be called by the Associated Press.

Murphy has served 23 terms in the district that extends from Hermantown, Proctor, Two Harbors and beyond. Zeleznikar, a nursing home owner and operator for 30 years, has 50.01% of the votes; Murphy has 48.85%.

According to the Secretary of State, a publicly funded recount may occur if the difference in the number of votes cast for the top candidate and any other candidate is less than one half of 1%.

Political newcomer Alicia Kozlowski easily defeated Becky Hall in District 8B with 70.95% of the votes in the city's north and east neighborhoods. Kozlowski, the city's community relations officer, was compelled to run when State Rep. Jen Schultz opted to challenge U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber in the Congressional District 8 race.

"Today I stand before you as our first Mexican-Ojibwe person to rep Duluth and the first non-binary state representative elect that will serve Minnesota," Kozlowski said on Twitter. "We did it! We have made history together."

Rep. Liz Olson, of West Duluth, was re-elected to a fourth term in District 8A.

"I'm honored to have the chance to return to the Legislature to represent the city I love," Olson said in a news release.

Olson, with 70.48% of votes, defeated Johnston — a two-time Duluth School Board member who told the Star Tribune that he was running to remove the representatives who are "socialists, anti-mining, and anti-working."