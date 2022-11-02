Za'Darius Smith has roped himself NFC Defensive Player of the Week following a signature performance in the Vikings' 34-26 win over Arizona at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The outside linebacker joined Vikings Ring of Honor member Kevin Williams as the only players in franchise history to record seven tackles, four tackles for loss, one pass defensed and three sacks in a single game. Smith also paid a nice tribute to Jared Allen when he performed Allen's famous calf-roping sack celebration on a day when Allen joined Williams and 25 other members in the team's Ring of Honor.

Through eight games, Smith leads the NFL in tackles for loss (13) and is tied for the sack lead (8 ½) with New England's Matthew Judon, who has played one more game. Smith's 37 quarterback pressures rank fourth in the league.

The last Vikings player to win NFC Defensive Player of the Week was Danielle Hunter in 2019.

This is Smith's third career defensive player of the week award.

The Vikings now have had three players of the week awards in seven games this season. Kicker Greg Joseph and punter Ryan Wright won special teams players of the week.