The St. Paul school board appointed Yusef Carrillo to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Steve Marchese.

Carrillo will serve on the board until a November special election. He was chosen after two rounds of voting Tuesday evening, receiving five of the six votes in the second round.

Carrillo previously worked in the Oakland, Calif., school district and is now an analyst for Securian Financial Group.

"I care deeply that access, voice and representation are equally available to all of our families and constituents," he said. "I have learned over time we do great harm by attempting to insert our voices and speak for our communities, rather than listening, learning, and amplifying the needs they identify."

Four candidates were interviewed Tuesday evening.

Marchese resigned last month after he was hired as Seattle's Office of Labor Standards director.

Carrillo is the second board member appointed via a special board meeting in the past year. After Marny Xiong died last June of COVID-19, Jim Vue was installed as a board member in July.

Peter Warren • 612-673-1713