Yuen: At 91, this Holocaust child survivor celebrates 80 years since her liberation

Kibort and her other siblings — four girls and one boy — escaped the ghetto by looking after one another and playing it smart. Their light-colored hair helped them blend in, and all but Kibort, the youngest, could speak fluent Polish because they were old enough to attend schools. On a train to Demblin in hopes of finding relatives, the older Mandelbaum kids convinced the Yiddish-speaking Kibort to pretend to be mute, lest anyone discover they were Jewish.