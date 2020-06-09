It became clear over the weekend which youth sports would be allowed to begin competition Wednesday as part of Gov. Tim Walz’s plan to ease coronavirus-related restrictions.

The bottom line: If you play a team sport, you’re still waiting.

The Minnesota Department of Health has sorted youth sports into three categories: low, medium and high risk.

Low risk includes individual sports or sports that have little to no sharing of equipment. For example: running, cycling, golf, singles tennis and some track and field events.

Medium-risk sports include gymnastics, doubles tennis, volleyball, soccer, basketball, baseball and softball. High-risk sports include rugby, boxing, martial arts, football, lacrosse and hockey.

Low-risk sports can begin competition Wednesday. Sports such as baseball and softball will have to wait a little longer.

How long?

“That timeline is a little tougher to put a finger on,” said Jayme Murphy, director of business analytics, research and insight at the National Sports Center in Blaine. Murphy also has been working with the Minnesota Youth Sports Commission. “It could be within the week. But I don’t have a clear timeline on when commissioner Tomes expects to make the next announcement.’’

Tarek Tomes is the state’s IT commissioner who has also been overseeing youth sports during the pandemic.

“They’ll look at the health data,” Murphy said. “I have hope for new updates moving forward.”

Recent coronavirus numbers in the state are one reason for Murphy’s optimism. Also, he said any changes in timelines will no longer be coupled with official announcements by the governor. That means if Tomes decides to make a change, it can be implemented more quickly.