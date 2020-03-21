A teenage boy riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a car in Blaine Friday evening, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

When the crash was reported at 6:36 p.m., sheriff's deputies, Blaine police officers and other first responders rushed to the scene at the intersection of NE. 129th Avenue and NE. Lincoln Street. They tried to resuscitate the teen, but he died at the scene.

The boy was riding a bicycle along with two other teens east on 129th when a westbound Saab passenger car struck him head-on, the Sheriff's Office said.

It was unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, the Sheriff's Office said. Blaine police, the State Patrol and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are assisting in the investigation.