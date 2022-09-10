Green Bay's defense has enough first-round firepower for it to finally emerge from Aaron Rodgers' considerable shadow and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the two-time reigning league MVP. He heads into U.S. Bank Stadium hoping to embark on his first Super Bowl-winning season since 2010, the last time his defense ranked in the top five in fewest points allowed.

"They've got a lot of strengths," Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said Thursday, three days before facing a defense that now has seven players — six of them starters — that the Packers have drafted in the first round since 2016.

Coordinator Joe Barry installed the same 3-4 scheme in Green Bay last season that Ed Donatell installed with the Vikings this season. The first-round picks Barry inherited were nose tackle Kenny Clark (2016), cornerback Jaire Alexander (2018), safety Darnell Savage (2019) and outside linebacker Rashan Gary (2019). The first-rounders who have arrived since Barry was hired all hail from Georgia — cornerback Eric Stokes (2021), inside linebacker Quay Walker (2022) and end Devonte Wyatt (2022).

Walker was selected 22nd overall and Wyatt 28th, while Georgia teammate and Vikings safety Lewis Cine was taken 32nd as the fifth and final Bulldogs defender selected in this year's first round. Wyatt and Cine are backups for now, but Walker's impact is expected to be both huge and immediate.

The 6-4, 241-pounder has been the starter next to former Gopher and 2021 first-team All-Pro inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell since the day he arrived in Green Bay. He's a lot like Campbell, only faster, which gives the Packers something they haven't had — two versatile three-down inside backers who can cover and hold up against the run when Green Bay uses its nickel packages.

"There's not a lot of weaknesses as far as the athlete goes," Phillips said of Walker. "We're just going to have to see what kind of player he's truly going to be."

Walker started only one season at Georgia. Sunday is his NFL debut and it's coming against Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell's variation of a Rams offense that uses a lot of motion and misdirection to hopefully confuse defenders, especially young ones it might be trying to target.

"I think that kind of goes both ways [with a rookie]," Phillips said. "I think anytime you're playing a rookie who's that talented you're going to see some things when you really love it, and I'm sure there's going to be some things that he just hasn't seen yet, just with experience that he'll continue to improve."

Five of the Packers' starters and nickel back Rasul Douglas weren't acquired via the first round.

Campbell's All-Pro journey last year began with the Packers signing him off the street in June. Douglas had a team-leading five interceptions, including two pick-sixes, after being signed off Arizona's practice squad last October.

Safety Adrian Amos has 49 straight starts and six interceptions since coming over from Chicago in 2019. Outside linebacker Preston Smith has 25 sacks since leaving Washington for Green Bay the same year.

Defensive end Dean Lowry, a fourth-round pick of the Packers in 2016, has played well enough to keep Wyatt off the field. And veteran Jarran Reed handles the other end spot after 80 starts for Seattle and Kansas City the past six years.

The Packers have ranked ninth, 13th and 13th in fewest points allowed the past three years. The ninth-place finish is Green Bay's highest ranking since it allowed just 15 points per game 12 years ago to finish second while helping Rodgers win his only Super Bowl ring.

This season, the edge rushers are excellent, even with Za'Darius Smith now a Viking. Stokes, Alexander and Douglas might be the NFL's best trio of cover guys. And Clark is the best super-sized interior pass rusher in the league.

Walker is the question mark worth watching as the Vikings try to confuse the youngster's eyes and instincts with an array of motions and misdirection.

"I do think that's something that can create just a little bit of consternation," Phillips said. "Whether it affects a rookie more than a veteran remains to be seen with Quay."