Coach Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run Minnesota (GOTR MN) seeks new volunteer coaches for its fall 2022 season to lead teams of 3rd-8th grade girls all over Minnesota. gotrmn.org/coach.

Sort supplies

Assist Moments Hospice for 2-4 hours shifts weekdays in Golden Valley. Sort, organize donations, pack boxes and organize nursing supplies. Must be able to lift 25 lbs. momentshospice.com.

Mentor a student

Assist Kids 'n Kinship by mentoring one student, half an hour a week during the school day at schools in Apple Valley, Eagan, Farmington or Rosemount. Work on spelling words, math, a science project, reading, journaling or enjoy lunch together. kidsnkinship.org.

Help with a fest

Wings for Widows seeks volunteers in a variety of roles for HopeFest in Plymouth on Aug. 21. This festival features music and Hope Village, where organizations offering hope and healing may gather. wingsforwidows.org.

Pack meals for seniors

Optage Senior Dining, part of Presbyterian Homes, needs assistance packing meals. There are 3,000 meals delivered each day to seniors and disabled adults in the metro area. Packing is in the Roseville area. preshomes.org.

ESL class aide

Help Literacy Minnesota to work with adults learning English in St. Paul. Work with the classroom teacher and provide additional assistance to the students. Must be 18. No experience required; training provided. literacymn.org.

Warehouse helper

Harvest Pack is a humanitarian organization fighting world hunger. After meal-packing events, equipment (bins, scoops, bowls) needs to be washed and stacked to dry. Must be able to lift up to 20 pounds; flexible scheduling. harvestpack.org.

Thrifty help

Work at the Flying Pig Thrift Store in St. Paul. Assist guests; accept, organize and price donations. Create and arrange displays, and perform other duties as assigned. Training provided. flyingpigthrift.com.

Train museum

The Twin City Model Railroad Museum in St. Paul provides fun for all ages. Help needed with events, cleaning, maintenance, social media and more. tcmrm.org.

Free little food pantry

Choice Bank is seeking food donations for their PeopleFirst Pantry, which provides free food for the community. The free food pantry has been placed in Minneapolis at 1830 Glenwood Av. in Minneapolis. Donors can off non-perishable food items at their local Choice Bank.

Sing out

The Plymouth Rockers Performing Senior Chorus is seeking new singers. Rehearsals begin Aug. 1 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Plymouth Community Center in the Black Box Theater. plymouthrockers.org

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.