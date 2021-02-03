Once you read the headline and see the photo, do you need much more explanation? OK, maybe just a little.

An iconic photo of former Twins manager Tom Kelly loading a ball into a pitching machine for batting practice in the Metrodome, while wearing Zubaz and smoking a cigar, is now available for purchase in bobblehead form via Fan HQ. It resurfaced about eight years ago and captivated fans.

You can preorder two different versions: autographed by TK himself for $49.99 or just the doll for $24.99.

*Extreme Stefon from Saturday Night Live voice, via the Fan HQ item page: "This limited-edition bobblehead features a bobble hand, rotating pitching machine and realistic cigar smoke."

It's the sort of casual elegance that only TK could pull off.