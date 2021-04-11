Q: When will "Yellowstone" return? I love the show!

A: There hasn't been a date announced for the fourth season of the Paramount Network drama starring Kevin Costner. But the season has reportedly completed shooting — and may get a June return since that's been the premiere month for the previous three seasons. By the way, also in the works are a prequel series, "Y: 1883," about the pioneer years of the Dutton family, and a spinoff ranching saga, "6666."

No 'Rhyme' or reason

Q: My favorite TV show is "Lincoln Rhyme." Will it be back, or has it been canceled? The lead actor is very good and I've seen him in other TV shows.

A: The officially titled "Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector" was canceled after one season. That came even though it was inspired both by a series of Jeffrey Deaver novels and a "Bone Collector" movie starring Denzel Washington as Rhyme. In the TV series, the paralyzed detective was played by the fine actor Russell Hornsby, who worked with Washington in the screen version of "Fences," and whose other credits include the TV series "Grimm" and movie "The Hate U Give."

Who's that guy?

Q: Who is that gray-haired, raspy-voiced actor on "Chicago P.D."? He is excellent in every scene. He is in the Eddie Egan class — the epitome of a tough cop.

A: You are thinking of Jason Beghe, who plays Hank Voight on the NBC drama. A screen actor for more than 35 years, he has often been seen on TV and in movies, usually as a tough guy. The gravelly voice arrived well into his acting career. "In 1999 I was in a serious car accident," Beghe told the New York Daily News in 2014. "I was intubated, and I kept pulling this tube out of my throat. That's how I got the voice." Also significant in his off-camera life was his involvement with Scientology; he reportedly left the organization after about a dozen years, and has been outspoken against it since 2008.

Jason Beghe (center) in Season 1 of “Chicago P.D.”

By the way, for those of you tuning in late, Eddie Egan was a real-life New York City cop who inspired the Gene Hackman character in "The French Connection." Egan's later years included quite a few acting roles, mainly as law enforcement types; he died in 1984.

Write to Rich Heldenfels, brenfels@gmail.com.