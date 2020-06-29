Former Minneapolis South golfer Yarri Bryn shot a two-over-par 74 on Sunday to win the Twin Cities Golf Championshp by three strokes.

After shooting a first-round 66 on Saturday at Theodore Wirth in north Minneapolis, he wrapped up the victory at Hastings Golf Club. Ralph Baxley finished second at 143. Both men play out of the Bunker Hills Golf Club.

Bryn, 29, played six years of varsity golf at South High School and went on to play at Northern Iowa before a four-year stint on pro golf's mini-tour. He regained his amateur status last year.

“A lot of people have played a lot more than I have—I haven’t played a lot of tournament golf recently, so I just wanted to go up and hit the ball and not think about it too much,” Bryn said.

Caleb VanArragon, the 2018 MGA Junior Boys’ Player of the Year, carded a final-round 74 to finish in third place at 147. The Blaine High School graduate also plays out of Bunker Hills.