Yakov Trenin was trying to mentally unplug from hockey during the recent reprieve in the schedule, but the 4 Nations Face-Off caught the Wild forward’s attention.
Wild’s Yakov Trenin returns from break hoping interruption didn’t wreck his roll
Trenin was on a six-game run featuring shots and hits in big numbers, all just after he was benched.
“That USA-Canada game was everywhere,” Trenin said. “So I was following up on that.”
While Trenin wanted to rest during the two-week hiatus brought on by the 4 Nations tournament, it also would have made sense if he preferred to keep playing: After a demotion last month, Trenin bounced back to showcase the impact that could make him a key contributor for the Wild the rest of the way.
“I know he’s a guy that the more competitive the games get, the better he is,” coach John Hynes said. “He’s a player that’s played really well late in seasons and into the playoffs.”
Before the 4 Nations pause, Trenin previewed this reputation.
He scored in the Wild’s last two games, including the game-winner in the 6-3 comeback over the New York Islanders on Feb. 8 when the winger deflected in a shot from in front of the net to regain the lead for the Wild after they fell behind 3-1. The eight shots Trenin registered that game were a career high, and this was his second two-game goal streak of the season.
“I don’t know what I changed, but it seemed like the puck was following me and I had the puck more often,” Trenin said, “and I was more often in the right spot and the shots came from there. I had a lot of shots.”
And hits.
Over his past six games, Trenin dished out a team-high 24. What’s significant about that stretch? That was Trenin’s return to the lineup after he was a healthy scratch Jan. 26 at Chicago coming off a pair of lackluster losses by the Wild on home ice.
“I feel I got hungry a bit because I didn’t agree of being sat,” he said. “I use it after that in my favor.”
Trenin was benched because the Wild needed him to more consistently deliver the power forward style for which they acquired him, by leveraging his 6-foot-2, 201-pound frame to make a difference. He acknowledged it was difficult to hear the decision, but Trenin has shown his identity since rejoining the lineup.
“He’s a big, strong guy,” said Hynes, who also coached Trenin when both were with Nashville, “and it’s nice to see his response to that and then take the lessons out of it but also respond as a player and do what’s right for him and do what’s right for the team.”
After not scoring in his first 25 games, Trenin is up to six goals and six assists through 50 appearances, which is half his goal total from each of his previous two seasons.
Signed last offseason to a four-year, $14 million contract as the Wild’s biggest free-agent pickup, Trenin felt he fit in from the get-go. The lag in production bothered him.
“Of course,” said Trenin, who missed five games in December because he was injured. “Everybody thinking about points. Doesn’t matter what role you [have]. It’s always points, remember. Team win, everybody happy. Don’t worry, you’re doing good job. But then one, two losses, we start, ‘Oh, who’s lacking points? Oh, this guy.‘ ”
Trenin, 28, can make the beginning of his season a moot point if the ending is like his performance before the break.
“Everybody more engaged, and there is less room out there even for skill guys,” Trenin said. “The cost of mistakes so much higher.”
Although he’s new to the Wild, Trenin will be familiar with the playoff race the team is facing: He’s spent his entire NHL career in the Central Division, the 2015 second-round draft pick by the Predators skating five seasons with Nashville before getting moved to Colorado last year ahead of the trade deadline.
“Every game matters,” said Trenin, who has six goals in 20 playoff matches.
That he’s now on the Wild’s side of these rivalries is a choice he’s happy he made.
“I feel comfortable,” Trenin said, “and I hope we can make something special with this group.”
