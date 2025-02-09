Wild surge past Islanders 6-3, head into break after sweeping homestand

Joel Eriksson Ek was scratched with a lower-body injury, and it’s unclear if he’ll be able to represent Sweden at the 4 Nations tournament; Boldy and Brock Faber (Team USA) were also invited along with Jonas Brodin and Gustavsson for Sweden. The Wild didn’t have any other forwards available on their roster (Ryan Hartman is serving a 10-game suspension), so they went with seven defensemen with Jon Merrill drawing in. But the different look didn’t hurt the Wild.