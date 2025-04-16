Xcel Energy Center is getting a new name. Here are 10 suggestions

Xcel Energy Center is dead. Long live Totino’s Pizza Rolls Arena.
The company’s naming rights agreement with the Wild is nearing the end of its run, and the team has announced it anticipates it will have a new sponsor in place by the start of the 2025-26 season.
But who’s got deep enough pockets to ink a multimillion-dollar deal like that? Will St. Paul get saddled with something as tacky as Crypto.com Arena? Or will another homegrown company swoop in to keep it Minnesotan?
Here’s a list of 10 suggestions, from the conventional to the unhinged (out-of-staters need not apply). Email the author your name recommendations and we might use your suggestion in a future story.
Best Buy Arena
Let’s start with an obvious candidate. There are several Fortune 500 companies that could make for big, splashy naming candidates. And the bold black-and-yellow Best Buy logo would certainly make for an eye-popping marquee design.
3M Stadium
The homegrown company that brought us Post-it notes already has its name plastered on a hockey arena at the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus. What if 3M moved up to the major leagues?
Old Dutch Arena
What about some of the North Star State’s smaller but nevertheless well-known companies? Imagine the Old Dutch windmill hanging above the arena’s facade, beautifully animated in neon lights.
Hamm’s Center
What if you could get a beer at Wild and Frost home games for less than $10? The Hamm’s bear alone would make for a fantastic venue mascot.