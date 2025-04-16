St. Paul

Xcel Energy Center is getting a new name. Here are 10 suggestions

The Wild expects to have a new sponsor by the start of the 2025-26 season.

By Eder Campuzano

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 16, 2025 at 10:25PM
Xcel Energy Center seen on Dec. 6, 2023 in St. Paul. The home of the Frost and Wild is set to get a new name.

Xcel Energy Center is dead. Long live Totino’s Pizza Rolls Arena.

The company’s naming rights agreement with the Wild is nearing the end of its run, and the team has announced it anticipates it will have a new sponsor in place by the start of the 2025-26 season.

But who’s got deep enough pockets to ink a multimillion-dollar deal like that? Will St. Paul get saddled with something as tacky as Crypto.com Arena? Or will another homegrown company swoop in to keep it Minnesotan?

Here’s a list of 10 suggestions, from the conventional to the unhinged (out-of-staters need not apply). Email the author your name recommendations and we might use your suggestion in a future story.

Best Buy Arena

Let’s start with an obvious candidate. There are several Fortune 500 companies that could make for big, splashy naming candidates. And the bold black-and-yellow Best Buy logo would certainly make for an eye-popping marquee design.

3M Stadium

The homegrown company that brought us Post-it notes already has its name plastered on a hockey arena at the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus. What if 3M moved up to the major leagues?

Old Dutch Arena

What about some of the North Star State’s smaller but nevertheless well-known companies? Imagine the Old Dutch windmill hanging above the arena’s facade, beautifully animated in neon lights.

Hamm’s Center

What if you could get a beer at Wild and Frost home games for less than $10? The Hamm’s bear alone would make for a fantastic venue mascot.

Pearson’s Salted Nut Rollerdome

Maybe the companies that buy naming rights for stadiums and arenas should be encouraged to — nay, required to — include their most well-known products in the arena’s moniker?

Totino’s Pizza Rolls Arena

To that end, has the great state of Minnesota ever produced a more iconic snack? Besides, why should Totino-Grace High School get to hog such a notable name?

St. Paul Arena, presented by some big company

What if the kinds of corporations with enough cash to buy naming rights did so in a slightly less narcissistic manner? Imagine if, instead of Xcel Energy Center, the venue were simply “St. Paul Arena, presented by Xcel Energy”?

With that in mind, here are a few more non-corporate ideas:

North Star Arena

Okay, asking Minnesotans to accept this one may be a tall order. While the Land of 10,000 Lakes is also known as the North Star State, this name would make for awkward home games against Dallas.

Wild Frost Center

While the X hosts more than pro hockey games, let’s be honest. Those events are the main attraction here in the state of hockey.

Besides, the two names mashed together sound pretty cool.

Aurora Arena

Everyone loves the Northern Lights. Now, imagine if one of the largest venues in the Twin Cities were rigged with a lighting system that replicated the aurora overhead for every Wild and Frost home game.

Eder Campuzano

Reporter

Eder Campuzano is a general assignment reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune and lead writer of the Essential Minnesota newsletter.

