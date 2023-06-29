Wyatt Gilmore, one of Minnesota's top prep football recruits in the 2024 class, announced Tuesday night that he has committed to Oklahoma.

Gilmore is a four-star edge rusher recruit from Rogers and had a scholarship offer from the Gophers, along with schools such as Oregon, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Oklahoma went 6-7 last year in its first season under coach Brent Venables.

Gilmore had been rated by 247Sports as the top recruit in the state of Minnesota for the class of 2024, though he has since been passed by Koi Perich, a safety from Esko who is committed to the Gophers.

The Gophers have commitments from seven of the nine top-ranked recruits from Minnesota — Perich, Jide Abasiri, Mo Saine, Simon Seidl, Jalen Smith and Sam Macy.

Emerson Mandell, an offensive lineman from Irondale, is the third-ranked player on that list, behind Perich and Gilmore. The Gophers, Wisconsin and Iowa State are among the schools pursuing Mandell.