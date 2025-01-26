Wrong-way driver killed early Saturday in I-35W crash in northeast Minneapolis

A 21-year-old Crystal man died in a wrong-way collision early Saturday on Interstate 35W in northeast Minneapolis, authorities said.
The 21-year-old Crystal man was believed to have been using alcohol, the State Patrol said.
Aman Mukhtar Mohamed died after his Chevrolet Malibu, heading south in the northbound lanes of I-35W, collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling north near NE. Johnson Street shortly before 6 a.m., according to the State Patrol.
The Jeep’s driver, a 25-year-old Lino Lakes man, attempted to move from the left lane, where Mohamed was driving, to the center lane. But Mohamed also moved to the center lane, where the vehicles crashed head-on before coming to a stop in the right lane, the State Patrol said.
Authorities believe Mohamed had been drinking. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
The Lino Lakes man was taken to HCMC in downtown Minneapolis for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.
