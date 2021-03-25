This year's Wordplay festival will run from May 2 to May 8. Like last year, it will be all virtual, but unlike last year, the events will be concentrated on one week rather than spread out through the month.

Children's sessions will be in the morning each day. Afternoon sessions will highlight international authors. Evenings will be devoted to conversations on specific topics between writers of different genres. And every now and then there will be a cocktail hour.

The lineup is a robust blend of nearly 50 local, national and international writers.

Some of the highlights: Chelsea Clinton, Dean Koontz, James Lee Burke, Heid Erdrich, Bao Phi, Kazuo Ishiguro, Helen Oyeyemi, Kao Kalia Yang, Ben Percy, Kazim Ali, Yaa Gyasi, Trung Nguyen, Mike Wohnoutka and Alison Bechdel.

Streaming will take place on several platforms — Crowdcast, YouTube and Facebook Live. Tickets are free, with enhanced ticket options (and experiences) available for $35 and $50. Tickets, and the full lineup of authors, are at loftwordplay.org.

Laurie Hertzel • @StribBooks