Would-be Twin Cities liquor store robber who was thwarted by bat-wielding girl gets prison time

In-store video showed the 8-year-old girl repeatedly strike the perpetrator on the head, according to the criminal complaint.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 1, 2025 at 3:26PM
Aluminum bats ( (Photo provided by NCAA.org))

A Twin Cities judge has given a three-year sentence to a man whose plans to rob a liquor store were thwarted by an 8-year-old girl with a baseball bat.

Conchobhar Joseph Morrell, 38, of St. Paul, was sentenced by Ramsey County District Judge Adam Yang last week after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted robbery in connection with his foiled armed holdup of Big Discount Liquors in Maplewood on Aug. 10, 2024.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Morrell is expected to serve roughly 1¾ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Morrell’s criminal history in Minnesota includes a first-degree robbery conviction in 2004.

According to the criminal complaint and a related court document:

An employee told police that Morrell brought a bottle of liquor to the counter, placed what appeared to be a handgun next to it and demanded that the clerk empty the cash register. Police later determined that the weapon was a BB gun that resembled a .45-caliber handgun.

The employee said he told Morrell he would do as told but asked him to put the gun away because his daughter was in the store.

Morrell instead went behind the counter to get the money, prompting the employee to grab the gun and repeatedly punch Morrell in the head as the two wrestled for the weapon.

Video surveillance from inside the store showed the girl step in with an aluminum baseball bat and strike Morrell multiple times in the head as the two men tangled, the gun on the floor. Morrell left the store with no money and no gun.

Police spotted Morrell, sporting a scrape below one eye and blood on his lips, walking several hundred feet north of the store. He resisted arrest briefly before surrendering.

Under questioning by police, Morrell denied being in the store. He said he was in the area to visit a nearby tobacco store. He said that his injuries were from a fight two days earlier and must have reopened.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

