Authorities have identified a Worthington woman killed in an attack by her mentally ill grandson.

Darlene J. Broste, 86, was removed from life support July 9 after she suffered skull fractures and internal bleeding from the assault the day before in Maple Grove. David R. Ekers, 34, of Plymouth is charged with intentional second-degree murder in her death. He also faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder in the assault of his mother and sister who were seriously injured, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. He remains jailed in lieu of $1.5 million bail, with his next court appearance set for Aug. 4.

According to the charges, Maple Grove police responded to a call from Ekers’ father, who told them his son had severely injured members of his family. Police found Ekers’ grandmother, mother and sister with serious head wounds.

Ekers’ father told police that he and his son were downstairs working when Ekers went upstairs. The father heard his wife scream, “David, no,” ran upstairs and saw Ekers holding a wrench that he then dropped, the criminal complaint said. In an interview with police, Ekers admitted to trying to kill his grandmother, mother and sister. He said he didn’t harm his father because he viewed him as an ally. He also admitted to planning the murder of the three victims an hour before the attacks. Charges say Ekers told police that he believed the three victims wanted him to return to the hospital or start taking his medication again.