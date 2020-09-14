No stopping them

Worst defensive games of the Mike Zimmer era:

Most points

Sept. 13, 2020, vs. Green Bay L, 43-34

Oct. 2, 2014, at Green Bay L, 42-10

Dec. 6, 2015, vs. Seattle L, 38-7

Dec. 24, 2016, at Green Bay L, 38-25

Sept. 27, 2018, at L.A. Rams L, 38-31

Most yards

Sept. 27, 2018, at L.A. Rams 556 (L, 38-31)

Sept. 13, 2020, vs. Green Bay 522 (L, 43-34)

Dec. 21, 2014, at Miami 493 (L, 37-35)

Dec. 2, 2018, at New England 471 (L, 24-10)

Nov. 16, 2014, at Chicago 468 (L, 21-13)