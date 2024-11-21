The big raises approved earlier this year for Hennepin County leaders have become a rallying point for union workers who say they are being offered significantly smaller pay increases in comparison.
Workers to Hennepin County leaders: We want big raises too
County union leaders say wage offers have been significantly less than what has been approved for top county officials.
County officials are negotiating new contracts with 10 of their 17 unions, representing a variety of workers. Clerical, child protection, corrections and legal staff have all publicly criticized pay increases offered in negotiations that are 3% a year or less — while some positions also get periodic increases for experience.
“We are the ones on the front line and we don’t feel valued,” said Katie Erickson, an investigator for child protective services and union member. “We are the ones who keep the county running. We do the work for the residents.”
Workers are being offered considerably less than the 20% pay raise County Administrator David Hough received in March, the 10% County Board members will get in total over the next two years or the substantial raises coming in 2025 for the County Attorney and Sheriff.
The County Board initially advanced a 49% pay increase for themselves, but backed off after public outcry and approved smaller raises. Union leaders say they have emphasized these differences in negotiations, so far without much success.
Talks go to mediation
“Insultingly low,” was how Ali Fuhrman described the last wage offer. The leader of the clerical union with 1,200 members, Fuhrman says many of her colleagues have multiple jobs and still need public assistance to get by.
“We really want to see an increase that aligns with Hennepin County’s values of disparity reduction,” Fuhrman said. “That starts at home with their own workers. We want a $30 an hour minimum wage.”
The county’s entry-level wage is now $21.50 an hour and unions represent 68% of the roughly 10,000 workers. County leadership declined to comment on the specifics of contract talks, noting in a statement they are working privately in mediation and hope to come to a deal that is “fair to both parties.”
In September, the County Board set the maximum property tax levy increase for 2025 at 5.5%, leaving them little room for big raises without making other budget changes.
Board Chair Irene Fernando also declined to comment on the specifics of contract negotiations, but she acknowledged that wages in general have not kept up with the growing cost of living.
“Workers advocating for greater wages makes sense,” Fernando said. “Wages are too low across the board.”
Sheriff Dawanna Witt recently told the County Board that she needs to pay more to attract and retain deputies and corrections workers. Witt has to reduce the county jail population because the state Department of Corrections says understaffing is leading to unsafe conditions for inmates.
County Attorney Mary Moriarty also has advocated for better pay for her staff, pushing for parity with the public defender’s office.
In August, the County Board unanimously voted to increase Witt and Moriarty’s salaries to $224,280 in 2025 because they were among the lowest paid in the metro. Currently, the Witt earns $185,775 and Moriarty makes $195,065.
Accusations of retaliation
Members of the clerical union have been among the most vocal at County Board open forums, in part, because they say their leader Fuhrman has been retaliated against.
Fuhrman says she’s been investigated twice in recent months — for doing union business at work and raising coworkers’ claims of discrimination. She says she was cleared in both instances and feels the investigations were in response to her union advocacy.
“We want to be able to bring forward issues and not be retaliated against,” Fuhrman said.
Most complaints against public employees are private, unless there is disciplinary action. County officials declined to comment on the specifics of those investigations, but said they were unrelated to contract negotiations.
“We don’t union bust,” Hough said. “We’re a good employer.”
Staff writer Jeff Day contributed.
