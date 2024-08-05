Worker-owned Hub Bike Cooperative closing both of its Minneapolis locations

The employee-owned Hub Bike Co-Op is closing both of its Minneapolis locations next month, ending its 22-year run serving the bicycling community.
Changes in the bicycling industry and the financial impact of them led to the difficult decision to close its shops on Oak Street and Minnehaha Avenue on Sept 30, some of the owners said in a letter posted to customers and neighbors on its website.
“This is not the fate that any current or former Worker Owners wished to see,” the owners wrote. “The industry trends we had hoped would turn around since 2020 never came to fruition. Under the advice of our financial coordinators and the current outlook based on how this year has proceeded, there is simply not a path for The Hub to survive the winter and reemerge in the spring.”
The shop will stop accepting bicycles that need repairs on Aug. 31, and work on all bicycles already in for repair will be completed before the shops close, the owners said.
In 2023, the Hub shut down its shop at 3020 Minnehaha Avenue, but reopened the location this year following the mild winter and early arrival of spring, which brought optimism that perhaps things were going to turn around, the owners said.
“However, as the summer wore on and market conditions showed little improvement from previous seasons, it became clear that our return could not be permanent,” the owners wrote. “We are saddened at the finality of this decision, and we are grieving. Yet we don’t want our closure to be a somber event.”