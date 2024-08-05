Twin Cities

Worker-owned Hub Bike Cooperative closing both of its Minneapolis locations

Shops on Oak Street and Minnehaha Avenue will close on Sept. 30.

By Tim Harlow

Star Tribune

August 5, 2024 at 11:20AM
(Star Tribune)

The employee-owned Hub Bike Co-Op is closing both of its Minneapolis locations next month, ending its 22-year run serving the bicycling community.

Changes in the bicycling industry and the financial impact of them led to the difficult decision to close its shops on Oak Street and Minnehaha Avenue on Sept 30, some of the owners said in a letter posted to customers and neighbors on its website.

“This is not the fate that any current or former Worker Owners wished to see,” the owners wrote. “The industry trends we had hoped would turn around since 2020 never came to fruition. Under the advice of our financial coordinators and the current outlook based on how this year has proceeded, there is simply not a path for The Hub to survive the winter and reemerge in the spring.”

The shop will stop accepting bicycles that need repairs on Aug. 31, and work on all bicycles already in for repair will be completed before the shops close, the owners said.

In 2023, the Hub shut down its shop at 3020 Minnehaha Avenue, but reopened the location this year following the mild winter and early arrival of spring, which brought optimism that perhaps things were going to turn around, the owners said.

“However, as the summer wore on and market conditions showed little improvement from previous seasons, it became clear that our return could not be permanent,” the owners wrote. “We are saddened at the finality of this decision, and we are grieving. Yet we don’t want our closure to be a somber event.”

The Hub sold all types of bikes, offered Do-It-Yourself work spaces and a variety of repair and bike maintenance classes.

Over the next two months, the Hub will be holding closing sales with limited-edition Hub merchandise and events to celebrate the Co-Op’s legacy, the owners said.


Most Read

list card image
Twin Cities

Worker-owned Hub Bike Cooperative closing both of its Minneapolis locations

list card image
Twin Cities

Welcome to a new era of technology growth for the Star Tribune

Twin Cities

Woman dies in crash involving fire truck in St. Paul

list card image
Twin Cities

Feds: Twin Cities girls volleyball coach coerced numerous elite players into sex, recorded some acts

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather. 

See More

More from Twin Cities

See More
Twin Cities

Woman dies in crash involving fire truck in St. Paul

The crash happened Saturday night at E. 7th and Cedar streets.

Twin Cities

Worker-owned Hub Bike Cooperative closing both of its Minneapolis locations

News & Politics

Drivers pulling over on the freeway to watch fireworks? Not legal or safe, State Patrol says