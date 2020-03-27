A worker was inspecting an aerial lift at a rental business in southeastern Minnesota when the apparatus touched a live electrical power line and inflicted fatal injuries, authorities said Friday.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday at a Duke Aerial Equipment outlet in Byron and killed mechanic Anthony J. Streed, 37, of Rochester, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said.

"It appears that Streed raised the lift platform to perform a final inspection on the lift unit prior to the unit being rented," read a statement from Capt. Scott Behrns.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Streed was on the platform when the lift's boom rose into the power lines and presumably electrocuted him.

The emergency responders had to stand by as Streed remained on the elevated platform until Xcel Energy utility workers could arrive, disconnect the power lines and allow the boom to be lowered.

Behrns said he did not know how long it took for the utility to cut off the power, but the task's length of time "would not have made a difference, according to all of the responders on the scene it was over quickly."