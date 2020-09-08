Definition: “When you’re unable to type without repeatedly making mistakes” (avira.com word blog).

Sample usage: “If I haven’t had any coffee, or if I’ve had too much coffee, I’m so unkeyboardinated I can’t even type the word ‘coffee.’ ”

Quality: We’ve all had sessions where the fingers just can’t hit the words correctly, so it’s a good word. Also a good test: If you can type unkeyboardinated, you’re not.

JAMES LILEKS

Interested in other words we’ve dissected? See more at startribune.com/word.