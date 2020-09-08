Definition: “When you’re unable to type without repeatedly making mistakes” (avira.com word blog).
Sample usage: “If I haven’t had any coffee, or if I’ve had too much coffee, I’m so unkeyboardinated I can’t even type the word ‘coffee.’ ”
Quality: We’ve all had sessions where the fingers just can’t hit the words correctly, so it’s a good word. Also a good test: If you can type unkeyboardinated, you’re not.
JAMES LILEKS
Interested in other words we’ve dissected? See more at startribune.com/word.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Trump and Biden run vastly different pandemic campaigns
North Carolina caps outdoor gatherings at 50 people to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, but don't tell that to President Donald Trump. He basked in a largely maskless crowd of several thousand supporters during a rally in this critical battleground state.
Celebrities
'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' will end in 2021
Who do we keep up with now? After more than a decade, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" will be ending its run next year.
National
Another showdown set this week over Georgia voting machines
Voting integrity activists will try this week to convince a federal judge that Georgia should scrap its brand new touchscreen voting machines in favor of hand-marked paper ballots. The state, meanwhile, will ask her not to order any changes, especially with an election looming.
Celebrities
Kevin Hart to host famed telethon long hosted by Jerry Lewis
Kevin Hart will host the return of a popular telethon once spearheaded by the late Jerry Lewis to fight muscular dystrophy.
Nation
4 home insurance pitfalls to avoid during hurricane season
twice the average number. After battering the Louisiana coast in late August, Hurricane Laura alone may account for as much as $12 billion in insured losses.