600179990

Woody opens the world for Hazel

After waiting for a very long two years, 6-year-old Hazel Norris of Otsego, Minn., finally met her special four-legged friend, Woody, in May. Hazel has intractable epilepsy, which means that her frequent seizures cannot be completely controlled by medicine. Woody, a 16-month-old golden Lab mix, is part of a program known as 4 Paws for Ability, based in Xenia, Ohio. Normally, families travel to Ohio for a two-week training before taking home their dog. But Hazel couldn't travel due to an increase in seizure activity so, as part of a pilot program, the team came to her. He's a "very big, sturdy dog," said Hazel's delighted mom, Gina Norris, explaining that Woody is helping Hazel with balance and coordination, as well as providing distraction and comfort during blood draws and hospital stays. Plus, he's absolutely the coolest companion any kid could hope for. When Woody accompanied Hazel to school at Otsego Elementary on May 20, Gina watched her daughter transform before her eyes. "The children asked, 'Hazel, can I pet your dog?' and she looked them in the eyes and said, 'Yes!' I got goosebumps. She just lit up. For me, seeing her just being included and approached by people because of Woody ... it's just crazy cool what he does for her socially."