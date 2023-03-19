Woodbury police say three adults and a juvenile were booked into Washington County jail after being apprehended Saturday evening on suspicion of committing multiple armed carjackings around the Twin Cities metro.

Around 5 p.m. near the 9100 block of Hudson Road in the eastern suburb, Woodbury officers apprehended three suspects inside a stolen vehicle. A fourth suspect fled on foot before being apprehended by law enforcement in Lake Elmo.

Police said in a social media message that the arrests came in connection with "multiple armed" carjackings, as well as the theft of ammunition in Woodbury. A police statement did not identify the locations of the carjackings.

Agents with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Oakdale Police, and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted with the search for the suspect who ran away. Woodbury police say agents also seized a pistol and an assault rifle inside the stolen vehicle.

"There are no further suspects at large nor further danger to the public at this time," said the police in a Twitter post. The suspects were not named.

The incident is under investigation.