Mayte Garcia at First Avenue in 2018/ Star Tribune photo by Leila Navidi

Prince always had women in his band and creative orbit. Six women who worked with him in the New Power Generation will join forces Saturday in a virtual panel discussion titled “She Always in My Hair.”

The panelists are drummer Cora Coleman, saxophonist Candy Dulfer, guitarist Kat Dyson, dancer Mayte Garcia, singer Shelby J and bassist Rhonda Smith. They are from various incarnations of Prince’s New Power Generation, his post-1980s heyday.

The moderator is Sinbad, the comedian and actor.

Sponsored by the PRN Alumni Foundation, the discussion will be at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $10 at prnalumni.org. Proceeds are earmarked to help former Prince keyboardist Chance Howard, who is recovering from a car accident.

PRN Alumni presented a virtual panel in May discussing Prince's work with orchestrator Clare Fischer.

