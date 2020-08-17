Prince always had women in his band and creative orbit. Six women who worked with him in the New Power Generation will join forces Saturday in a virtual panel discussion titled “She Always in My Hair.”

The panelists are drummer Cora Coleman, saxophonist Candy Dulfer, guitarist Kat Dyson, dancer Mayte Garcia, singer Shelby J and bassist Rhonda Smith. They are from various incarnations of Prince’s New Power Generation, his post-1980s heyday.

The moderator is Sinbad, the comedian and actor.

Sponsored by the PRN Alumni Foundation, the discussion will be at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $10 at prnalumni.org. Proceeds are earmarked to help former Prince keyboardist Chance Howard, who is recovering from a car accident.

PRN Alumni presented a virtual panel in May discussing Prince's work with orchestrator Clare Fischer.