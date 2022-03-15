A woman was found dead Tuesday morning in an industrial part of St. Paul, and police suspect she was the victim of a homicide.
The discovery was made in the 1700 block of Wynne Avenue near the intersection of Snelling and Como avenues, according to police.
Police posted a video of the scene, where police squad cars and a firetruck were parked outside a long-haul trucking facility.
No other details were immediately available. Return to www.startribune.com for updates on this developing story.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Cloud
College of St. Benedict and St. John's University name first joint president
Brian J. Bruess will lead both private colleges starting July 1.
High Schools
Charges: Irate fan assaulted ref at prep basketball game in northwest Minnesota
After one call late in the game, the official had his whistle ripped away and his shirt torn, according to the charges.
St. Paul
Woman was found dead in an industrial part of St. Paul; homicide suspected
Police and fire personnel were gathered outside a trucking facility this morning.
St. Cloud
Becker students protest anti-LGBTQ group at board meeting
Inviting the Child Protection League to speak was 'careless and reckless,' a student said.
Duluth
Beverly Ecklund, first woman to work patrol for Duluth Police Department, dies at 73
Ecklund broke "glass and brass ceilings," said Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken.