A woman was found dead Tuesday morning in an industrial part of St. Paul, and police suspect she was the victim of a homicide.

The discovery was made in the 1700 block of Wynne Avenue near the intersection of Snelling and Como avenues, according to police.

Police posted a video of the scene, where police squad cars and a firetruck were parked outside a long-haul trucking facility.

No other details were immediately available. Return to www.startribune.com for updates on this developing story.