A woman is dead and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing on St. Paul's East Side Tuesday night.

Police said they went to a residence on the 1000 block of E. Maryland Avenue about 9 p.m. and found a woman suffering from stab wounds to her upper body.

Paramedics took her to Regions Hospital where she later died, police spokesman Mike Ernster said.

Her death is the eighth homicide in St. Paul this year.

Several witnesses who were at the residence in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood held a male suspect until police arrived and made an arrest, Ernster said.

Homicide investigators are working to determine what led to this incident, he said.