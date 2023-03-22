A woman is dead and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing on St. Paul's East Side Tuesday night.
Police said they went to a residence on the 1000 block of E. Maryland Avenue about 9 p.m. and found a woman suffering from stab wounds to her upper body.
Paramedics took her to Regions Hospital where she later died, police spokesman Mike Ernster said.
Her death is the eighth homicide in St. Paul this year.
Several witnesses who were at the residence in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood held a male suspect until police arrived and made an arrest, Ernster said.
Homicide investigators are working to determine what led to this incident, he said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
Woman stabbed to death on St. Paul's East Side
Her death is the eighth homicide in St. Paul this year.
North Metro
Ex-Anoka school staffer gets prison for child porn, abusing minors
From 2016 to 2021, Anderson used his role as administrator for his own gaming chat website to groom and exploit boys, the Department of Justice said.
North Metro
Walmart closing in Brooklyn Center, another north metro retail departure
Walmart's departure is the second major retailer to leave Brooklyn Center after the Target store a few blocks north closed in 2019.
South Metro
Minnesota VA commissioner addresses workplace allegations at Hastings veterans home
He says two officials were removed because changes in culture were insufficient.
Politics
Gov. Tim Walz, top lawmakers reach $17.9 billion spending agreement
The DFL trifecta announced budget targets far earlier than previous years under divided government.