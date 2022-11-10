Officials have identified a 23-year-old woman was shot to death in her Brooklyn Park apartment earlier this week after five people she knew barged in.

Zaria R. McKeever, 23, was shot multiple times in her home Tuesday in the 6300 block of N. Zane Avenue and died at the scene, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday.

Jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder were a 23-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman from Brooklyn Center, a 24-year-old man from Coon Rapids, and 17-year-old and 16-year-old boys from Brooklyn Park.

Charges could be filed as soon as Thursday. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

A 911 call shortly after 2:30 a.m. sent officers to the Eden Park apartment complex, where they found McKeever with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. She died at the scene despite officers' life-saving efforts, according to police.

Officers saw that the door to the apartment had been forced open, police added.

"It is believed that all individuals knew each other, and this is not believed to be a random crime," police inspector Elliot Faust said in a statement, which did not address a motive. Police have yet to say who among the five fired weapons.

Police said there was a man in the apartment at the time of the break-in, but that he "was able to escape just prior to the shots being fired."