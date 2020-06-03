A woman is dead and police are looking for the suspect who carried out the killing on St. Paul's West Side early Wednesday.

Residents who live near the intersection of Hall Avenue and W. Stevens Street called police after hearing gunshots just before 3 a.m., St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders said.

Officers arrived and found a woman inside a vehicle who had been shot, he said.

Medics arrived, but "there was nothing they could do," he said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Linders said.

No one has been arrested, Linders said. Investigators are searching for evidence and looking for possible witnesses.

Anybody with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.