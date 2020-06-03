A woman is dead and police are looking for the suspect who carried out the killing on St. Paul's West Side early Wednesday.
Residents who live near the intersection of Hall Avenue and W. Stevens Street called police after hearing gunshots just before 3 a.m., St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders said.
Officers arrived and found a woman inside a vehicle who had been shot, he said.
Medics arrived, but "there was nothing they could do," he said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Linders said.
No one has been arrested, Linders said. Investigators are searching for evidence and looking for possible witnesses.
Anybody with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
National
The Latest: DC National Guard probes low-flying helicopters
The Latest on the May 25 death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer…
Local
Dorsey & Whitney ends prosecutorial pro bono program after George Floyd death
The firm will shift its pro bono work from the City's Attorney's Office to efforts to rebuild communities, its managing partner said.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
National
Nation's streets calmest in days; police credit curfews
The nation's streets were calmer than they have been in days since the killing of George Floyd set off mostly peaceful but sometimes violent demonstrations over police brutality and injustice against African Americans.
Local
Small Minnesota bail nonprofit pulled into presidential politics, draws Trump criticism
Minnesota Freedom Fund, which helps covers bail costs, became a cause célèbre after Twin Cities riots.