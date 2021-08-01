Austin police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman over the weekend.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a 911 call about a woman who had been shot inside a residence in the 100 block of 10th Street NW. The woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Austin where she later died.

The homicide remains under investigation, but Austin police said in a Facebook post that "investigators do not believe this was a random incident and do not consider there to be an ongoing danger to the public."

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office in Rochester will identif the victim once the preliminary autopsy and family notifications are completed.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751