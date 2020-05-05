Minneapolis police are investigating an overnight shooting Monday in south Minneapolis that left a woman critically wounded.

About 11:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of S. Cedar Avenue, where they found a woman with a gunshot wound inside a car, according to emergency radio transmissions. The woman was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she was in critical condition early Tuesday morning, police said.

A neighbor told police that he called 911 after hearing “pop, pop, pop” coming from somewhere near his house, though he wasn’t immediately sure whether the sound was gunshots or fireworks. He counted 10 pops in all. Moments later, he saw Suburban SUV speeding down an alley before turning onto E. 38th Street, after which point it blew through a red light, he said.

Police haven’t offered a description of the suspect vehicle, nor said whether the shooting was related to any other recent gunfire incidents in the area.

No arrests were immediately announced.