Minneapolis police are investigating a woman's death at the homeless encampment along Minnehaha Avenue, a police spokesman said Sunday afternoon.

The woman's death was reported just as the encampment in the 4900 block of Minnehaha was being dismantled by city authorities and volunteers. The arrival of several squad cars just after 12:15 p.m. caused most other residents to flee, thinking the police had arrived to clear the camp, said spokesman John Elder.

City and Park Police officers found the woman in a tent, showing signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Elder said.

Her death is being investigated as suspicious, but it is not yet determined if it was a homicide, he said.

Police are asking that anyone who might have been in the area and have information call the homicide unit at 612-673-2941.

The Minnehaha camp was being cleared out Sunday after the Park Board issued an eviction notice Jan. 1. It and other camps have created health and safety problems for residents and others, the city said. Both Minneapolis and St. Paul have wrestled with how to handle homelessness in their cities over the past year and beyond.

If the woman's death is ruled a homicide, it would be the first one in the city in 2021.

In 2020, Minneapolis had 82 homicides, making it the third worst year for killings. The grim record was set in 1995, when the city had 97 homicides, followed by 1996, when there were 83. In all of 2019, there were 48 homicides in Minneapolis.

The city experienced a sharp uptick in violent crime after the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody, which sparked protests and unrest nationwide.

St. Paul experienced 33 homicides in 2020, just short of 1992's record of 34. The city had 31 homicides in 2019.