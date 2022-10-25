A woman was run over by a driver in downtown Red Wing and died, officials said.
The incident occurred about 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of W. 3rd Street, police said Monday.
The woman who died was identified as 55-year-old Marianne Dohnalek, of Red Wing. She was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Rochester and died there, police said.
The driver, an 81-year-old woman from nearby Hager City, Wis., remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.
