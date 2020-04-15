A woman reported to be drowning in a hotel room bathtub in Hinckley was rushed to a Twin Cities hospital and died, authorities said.

The incident occurred late Saturday at the America’s Best Hotel just off Interstate 35, according to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office.

Initial word of a drowning sent deputies and ambulance personnel to the hotel, where they found a woman in her 50s from Wisconsin unresponsive, a Sheriff’s Office statement said.

Lifesaving measures were initiated and the woman was taken by air ambulance to a Twin Cities hospital, where she died.

The woman’s identity has yet to be disclosed.