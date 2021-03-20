A woman and a man are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Wright County city of Rockford, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies were called to a residence in the 4000 block of Woodhill Court about 8:30 p.m. Friday when neighbors reported that an unoccupied vehicle had been idling in the driveway for at least an hour, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Inside the residence, they found a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds.

"It is believed the male found inside the home shot and killed the female before turning the gun on himself," the Sheriff's Office said, adding that the two knew each other and that no additional suspects are being sought.

The names of the dead will be released after autopsies and family notifications.

