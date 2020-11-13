COON RAPIDS, Minn. — A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Coon Rapids, according to police.

Authorities say the woman was hit shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday by a vehicle traveling north on Highway 47. A 49-year-old Anoka man was behind the wheel, officials said.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Coon Rapids police, the Minnesota State Patrol and Anoka County Sheriff's Office are investigating.