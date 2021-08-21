A 63-year-old woman was struck and killed Friday night by a motorist in Cambridge, Minn.
Jennifer Ann Cottrell, address unknown, died of injuries she received when she was hit by a minivan while crossing Hwy. 95 near S. Nixon Street.
According to authorities, the minivan was driven by a 71-year-old Stanchfield, Minn., man who was traveling east on Hwy. 95.
Authorities said road conditions were wet and alcohol was not a factor. The State Patrol handled the incident with help from local public safety officials.
