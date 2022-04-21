A 72-year-old woman from Fergus Falls was killed in a crash when she lost control of her vehicle on a snowy and icy highway in west-central Minnesota and collided with an oncoming semitrailer truck.

The incident on Hwy. 210 near Hwy. 9 in Breckenridge, Minn., happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, the State Patrol said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was heading west on Hwy. 210 when she spun out and crossed the center line in front of an eastbound semitrailer truck, the patrol said.

The name of the truck driver has not been released, but the patrol said he was a 56-year-old man from Milnor, N.D.

Authorities closed Hwy. 210 between Breckenridge and Fergus Falls for several hours after the crash. The road has reopened.