Authorities have identified the woman who died three weeks after being injured in a hit-and-run crash in north Minneapolis.

Jonneekwa S. Donald, 30, of Minneapolis, was one of three people hurt in the two-vehicle crash on Nov. 13 in the 1400 block of N. Morgan Avenue, police said Thursday.

Donald died on Dec. 3 at HCMC from her numerous injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Two other people injured in the crash survived, police said.

"The driver of the striking vehicle has been identified but has not been arrested," said officer Garrett Parten, spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department.

Parten said the case has been forwarded to the county attorney's office for consideration of charges. He did not disclose the driver's identity.