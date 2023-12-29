A woman was shot and killed Thursday in Meeker County before deputies arrived and arrested a man who allegedly admitted to shooting her.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office responded just after 10 a.m. following a 911 call from a man who said he had shot his wife and needed a law enforcement response, according to a news release from the office.

Deputies responded to a home in the 22000 block of 713th Avenue in Dassel Township, and found a woman dead inside the home. They also took a man into custody. The Sheriff's Office did not say what happened leading up to the shooting.

Two children were in the home at the time and were not injured in the incident, the Sheriff's Office said, adding that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Officials have yet to release the names of the woman who was killed or the man who was arrested.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Litchfield police are assisting with the investigation.