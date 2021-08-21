A female pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday in south Minneapolis by a motorist who then fled the scene, according to police.

The victim, thought to be in her 40s, was found unconscious around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Bloomington Avenue and E. Lake Street and died there, despite efforts by paramedics to resuscitate her.

Police believe that a vehicle, possibly a dark-colored sedan, struck the woman while southbound on Bloomington near Lake. The vehicle then continued south on Bloomington.

Detectives are investigating the incident, the 16th vehicle-related death in the city this year. There were 12 over the same period in 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted atCrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous.

KEVIN DUCHSCHERE