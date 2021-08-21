A female pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday in south Minneapolis by a motorist who then fled the scene, according to police.

The victim, thought to be in her 40s, was found unconscious around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Bloomington Avenue and E. Lake Street and died there, despite efforts by paramedics to resuscitate her.

Police believe that a vehicle, possibly a dark-colored sedan, struck the woman while southbound on Bloomington near Lake. The vehicle then continued south on Bloomington.

Detectives with the police homicide and traffic units are investigating the incident, the 16th vehicle-related death in the city this year. There were 12 over the same period of time in 2020.

Anyone with information was asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.