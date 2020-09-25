A head-on crash in northeastern Minnesota left one woman dead Thursday, and authorities said alcohol may have been a factor.

Melissa Kalinoski, 42, of Cromwell, Minn., was killed in the crash about 8:50 p.m. Thursday near Brookston, the State Patrol said.

Kalinoski, who was wearing a seat belt, was heading west on Hwy. 2 when an eastbound driver crossed the centerline and hit her Honda Odyssey “front-to-front” at E. Shadow Lane, about 30 miles west of Duluth, authorities said.

She died at the scene, the patrol’s report said.

The driver who crossed the centerline was identified as Tony Northrup, 54, of Cloquet, Minn. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth with noncritical injuries. Northrup was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol was detected in his system, authorities said.